Pelosi Husband Attacked

This image from video from police body-worn camera footage, released by the San Francisco Police Department, shows Paul Pelosi (right) fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant, David DePape, during an October attack at Pelosi’s home in San Francisco.

 Associated Press

Video released publicly, Friday, shows the husband of former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi struggling with his assailant for control of a hammer moments before he was struck in the head during a brutal attack in the couple’s San Francisco home, last year.

The body-camera footage shows suspect David DePape wrest the tool from Paul Pelosi, 82, and lunge toward him with the hammer over his head. The blow to Pelosi occurs out of the camera’s view and the officers — one of them cursing — rush into the house and jump on DePape.

