LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has released video of a fatal shooting that shows a deputy firing several shots at an armed man fleeing from a backyard during a chase on foot.
The disclosure on Friday of the Oct. 16 shooting of Fred Williams III came after his family reviewed the footage from the deputy’s body camera with the captain of the department’s Century station, where the deputy was assigned, the Los Angeles Times reported.
The footage shows Williams, 25, on top of a garden shed, holding a gun while jumping over a fence, before he was shot. During the chase, the deputy said in radio communications that Williams “pointed 417 at me.” A semi-automatic handgun was later recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.