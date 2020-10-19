LOS ANGELES — Home surveillance video shows the moments before a Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who officials say was armed with a handgun.
Footage aired Sunday by ABC 7 shows a man sprinting through a backyard in Willowbrook, south of downtown Los Angeles.
The man runs by a child in the yard and rounds a corner. Moments later two adults grab the child and move out of view before a deputy runs into the yard.
The video shows the deputy pointing his gun at the suspect, who’s out of view.
The man was identified by family and neighbors as 35-year-old Fred Williams. He died at the scene Friday night, sheriff’s officials said. A semi-automatic handgun was recovered by investigators, officials said.
Deputies were on patrol late Friday when they saw a man holding a gun while standing in a large group of people at a park, the sheriff’s department said.
The man ran away and deputies chased him.
“A policeman started running on foot after Fred, and seconds later, Fred disappeared around a corner,” Lisa Smith, who was in the park, told the Los Angeles Times. “Then I heard four shots. Pop, pop, pop, pop.”
According to detectives, Williams pointed a gun at the pursuing deputy before he was shot. The shooting is under investigation.
