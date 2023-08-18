Police-Shooting-North-Dakota

This photo provided by the North Dakota Attorney office shows police body-worn camera video footage of a police encounter with Mohamad Barakat on July 14 in Fargo, N.D.

 Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. — Body camera footage of a shooting ambush last month in Fargo shows the surprise nature of the chaotic attack that left one police officer dead and two others and a bystander wounded, as the only officer left standing called for help and engaged the heavily armed shooter in a barrage of gunfire along a busy street.

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski on Thursday presented the July 14 video footage taken from Officer Zach Robinson’s body camera of the attack that left North Dakota’s biggest city shocked at the unusual violence.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.