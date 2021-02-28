LOS ANGELES — Crime victims and law enforcement officials planned launch an effort Saturday night to recall Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon, claiming the sweeping changes Gascon has initiated since taking office in December favor the rights of criminals over their victims.
Organizers plan to gather the signatures needed to file an intent to recall in a so-called “Victims Vigil” at the downtown Hall of Justice. They expect up to 100 people to attend, including many crime victims and Deputy District Attorney Jon Hatami, an outspoken critic of Gascon’s changes.
The recall effort needs valid signatures from 10% of registered voters in the county, or about 590,000 people, to qualify for the ballot. Organizers say they’ll actually aim for about 200,000 additional signatures since many could be thrown out for various reasons.
Elected officials must be in office for at least 90 days before a recall effort can be launched. Gascon was sworn in on Dec. 7.
Gascon has moved to dramatically overhaul the county’s criminal justice system through a series of unilaterally imposed “special directives” since taking office in early December.
The policy changes, which include no longer seeking death sentences and abandoning sentencing enhancements that could lead to lifetime imprisonment for all but the most egregious crimes, have drawn fire and legal challenges from Gascon’s own prosecutors and other current and former district attorneys.
Gascon ran as a reformer in his 2020 race against two-term incumbent Jackie Lacey, making it clear that attacking what he called the systemic racism of the criminal justice system would be his top priority. But the group Recall George Gascon says he misled voters on the extent of his planned changes.
“Gascon campaigned and was elected on a platform including no gang enhancements and not seeking the death penalty, so that is not a reason to recall him,” the group says on its Facebook page, which lists 39,500 followers.
“However, within minutes of being sworn in, he made other, drastic changes that he did not disclose when campaigning that are letting violent and dangerous criminals back out onto our streets. This is unacceptable. He fooled the voters of LA County and must be removed from office.”
Representatives for the district attorney did not comment directly on the recall effort Saturday, as they are not permitted to discuss political matters during work hours, but Gascon has repeatedly defended his directives on eliminating most sentencing enhancements, often citing data on recidivism to back up his case, and pointing out that some crime victims support his changes.
