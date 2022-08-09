PALMDALE — Officials have identified two men killed in a two-vehicle collision, early Sunday morning, on Rancho Vista Boulevard.
Christopher Pool, 24, and Ararat Nazarian, 45, both of Palmdale, were drivers of the two pickup trucks, which collided at about 3:35 a.m., the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office reported.
The collision occurred when a 2003 Dodge Ram was driving eastbound in the far left lane of Rancho Vista Boulevard, just west of Cricket Lane, which is a few blocks west of the Walmart Neighborhood Market.
For unknown reasons, the Ram veered into the far left lane of westbound Rancho Vista Boulevard, where it collided head-on with a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, which was traveling westbound.
Both drivers were the sole occupants of their trucks. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding the traffic collision is encouraged to call Palmdale Station’s Traffic Department at 661-272-2400.
