LANCASTER — The sound of rackets taking turns hitting a tennis ball softly echoes in the background amidst the chatter of park goers. Smoke from burning charcoal floats through the air carrying the mouthwatering smell of carne asada filling one’s nose.
Children are running around as family members and friends embrace one another as they gather together in recognition of Child Abuse Awareness Month on Saturday afternoon at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park.
Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Johnathan Hatami commanded the grill as he hosted a community picnic in support of the family members of Gabriel Fernandez, Anthony Avalos and Noah Cuatro.
Every April, Hatami gets together with the families he represents in the Antelope Valley and decided to have a barbecue this year.
“It’s just a nice and important event for us all to get together, just as friends and family and then just recognize that child abuse is a serious issue,” he said. “We need to try to do everything and anything we can to eradicate child abuse and support children’s support families.”
Olivia Rubio, Fernandez’s aunt, said the picnic was another way for the families to remember the boys and bring awareness to child abuse.
“We don’t need any other little babies to be abused and killed in the Antelope Valley,” she said. “We just want to keep this and keep strong and keep going for people to continue hearing our voice and this fight because I feel, as Gabriel’s family, he’s never gonna get justice. It’s very hard because he should have got justice a long time ago.”
Hatami said that as a community member and a dad, it’s not only important to bring awareness to child abuse, but it is also important to try to prevent it as well.
“This event is more about prevention,” he said. “(We’re) just trying to get out in the community and try to help people recognize that we need to try to prevent child abuse, recognize that children don’t have anybody else fighting for them and so they need parents to speak up for them to be their voice.”
Angelina Alvarez, a representative for non-profit Valley Oasis, which deals with domestic violence cases, said the Antelope Valley is unfortunately known for cases of child abuse.
“We need to speak up,” she said. “I think collectively, our voices are more powerful. … If we’re not out here actively speaking up against this and against what’s taking place in our community and holding those accountable, then what’s the point of doing our work?”
Alvarez said she was out in support of the cause because she was actively involved when Fernandez was brought into the hospital the day he died.
“I was actually on the call when Gabriel Fernandez was brought into the hospital on that unfortunate day when there was thought that there could be some sexual assault involved,” she said. “Because I’ve worked with (Hatami) on so many other cases, it’s just kind of held near and dear to my heart.”
The picnic, in its own way, was more than just bringing awareness to child abuse but also in bringing these families together to support one another because of their shared tragedies.
“A lot of times it tears families apart,” Alvarez said. “Nobody wants to connect, but these three families have connected and brought support to one another, which I think is absolutely amazing as horrific as the events are for their family. They have found peace and friendship in each other and I think that’s such a beautiful thing.”
Rubio said the families started out as friends but have become closer despite the unfortunate events that brought them together.
“To me, this is a beautiful family that our angels brought us together,” she said. “It’s just beautiful love and support that we have each other. … When I’m down they lift me up, when they’re down I lift them up. The support that we have and the unity is beautiful.”
