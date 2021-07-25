LANCASTER — A 58-year-old man killed July 17 by a hit-and-run driver was identified by the coroner’s office Saturday.
Salem Shihady died at the scene after he was struck by a vehicle at about 9:35 p.m. July 17 at Date Avenue and Avenue J, said Sgt. L. Schriever of the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
Sheriff’s deputies have recovered the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash and a suspect was not in custody, authorities said.
The sheriff’s department later received a call telling them where to find the vehicle involved in the crash and it was recovered by investigators, Schriever said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.