LAKE LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles County Coroner officials have identified a woman killed, Monday, in a rollover accident.
Alicia Wilson, 44, of Lancaster was driving in a Chevy Tahoe east on Avenue O, west of 240th Street East, at a high rate of speed, when, for an unknown reason, she veered to the right onto the dirt shoulder. She tried unsuccessfully to regain control and the SUV rolled over several times, California Highway Patrol officials said.
She was ejected from the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.
The time of the accident is not known, CHP officials said.
Wilson is the 45th person killed, so far this year, in traffic collisions in the Antelope Valley Area office’s jurisdiction, CHP officials reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer T. Shields with the CHP Antelope Valley Area office at 661-948-8541.
