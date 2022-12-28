PALMDALE — A 34-year-old man who was found shot to death at a Palmdale apartment complex, on Christmas night, was identified, Tuesday, as Roberto Alonso by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.
Alonso’s city of residence is unknown, the office said. An examination is pending.
The shooting occurred about 8:31 p.m., Sunday, in the 1000 block of East Avenue Q. Deputies from Palmdale Sheriff’s Station found Alonso unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to the upper torso when responding to a call regarding a gunshot victim.
Alonso was treated by the Los Angeles County Fire Department and pronounced dead at the scene.
Details regarding the circumstances leading up to the shooting were not available. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Investigators are continuing their investigation of the incident.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide detectives at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
