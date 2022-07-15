LANCASTER — Authorities, on Thursday, identified a 53-year-old man who was shot to death during an altercation in Lancaster with a 76-year-old man, who was hospitalized with blunt force injuries to his body.
Deputies were sent to a residence in the 1100 block of West Avenue J-8 about 12:20 p.m., Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Timothy Couch of Lancaster died at the scene, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office reported.
A 76-year-old man who was injured was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. His name was not released.
“The investigators learned both victims were involved in an altercation at a residence,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement. “During the altercation, the 76-year-old victim was struck with a blunt instrument and the (other) victim had been shot. There is no suspect outstanding.”
The investigation was continuing, and anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.