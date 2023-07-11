LOS ANGELES — A man who was severely injured by a drunk driver in a traffic accident in Lancaster in 2017 has been awarded nearly $9 million.

A Los Angeles Superior Court jury reached its $8.9 million verdict Thursday in the case brought by Victor Montez against Dennis Perez. MetLife insurance later intervened in the case behalf of Perez, who did not appear during the trial.

