LANCASTER — The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner has identified a woman found dead, on Jan. 18, following an early-morning motel fire.
The body of Anna Cotton, 55, was found by firefighters after extinguishing a fire around 4 a.m., at the Lancaster Inn, in the 43000 block of 17th Street West.
The fire in the two-story building was extinguished in about 25 minutes.
Cotton’s cause of death has been deferred, pending further investigation, according to the Coroner’s website.
The fire is under investigation and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department homicide detectives are investigating the death.
