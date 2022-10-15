LANCASTER — Vicki Lawrence, known around the world as “Mama” from “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Mama’s Family,” will return to live stage performance at this year’s Senior Expo hosted by High Desert Medical Group.

The Senior Expo is Thursday at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, with Lawrence as celebrity guest, in addition to the Senior of the Year award ceremony, with free admission and parking. Free lunch and flu shots will be provided for people aged 62 and up. Medicare Health Plan Representatives will be on site to help seniors with their questions about the benefit options for 2023. Health screenings, bingo, an array of entertainment, senior information and services will be part of the day when gates open at 9 a.m. with events until 3 p.m.

