LANCASTER — Vicki Lawrence, known around the world as “Mama” from “The Carol Burnett Show” and “Mama’s Family,” will return to live stage performance at this year’s Senior Expo hosted by High Desert Medical Group.
The Senior Expo is Thursday at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, with Lawrence as celebrity guest, in addition to the Senior of the Year award ceremony, with free admission and parking. Free lunch and flu shots will be provided for people aged 62 and up. Medicare Health Plan Representatives will be on site to help seniors with their questions about the benefit options for 2023. Health screenings, bingo, an array of entertainment, senior information and services will be part of the day when gates open at 9 a.m. with events until 3 p.m.
Lawrence is a multi-talented performer; an actress, comedian and singer known for the many characters she originated on CBS’s “The Carol Burnett Show,” where she appeared from 1967 to 1978, for the entire series run.
Senior Expo’s celebrity was born in Inglewood, where she excelled in dancing and singing, was a cheerleader and voted “Most Likely to Succeed” by her graduating class, according to her authorized biography.
Her entry into the cast of “The Carol Burnett Show” was prompted by writing a fan letter to the superstar, who responded and attended a talent show in Inglewood, in which Lawrence performed. Soon after, she received an invitation to join the show.
“Was I surprised? You bet I was,” Lawrence said in a recent interview. “What happened to me was so unreal and the timing was perfect that it ever happened. It would not happen today. … There would be a panel of judges.”
At the age of 17, she joined the cast of “The Carol Burnett Show,” first playing the entertainer’s younger sister. Through the years, the pair shared a close friendship.
Lawrence’s signature role was with Burnett, Harvey Korman and Tim Conway, in shows’ retrospectives of the dysfunctional Harper family of Texas, of which “Mama” was matriarch. She played Burnett’s mother, as “Mama,” astringent, wise-cracking and funny. In “real” life, Lawrence was 16 years younger than Burnett.
Joining the cast under the wing of seasoned talents, Korman and Burnett, was like attending the “Harvard school of comedy.”
Just going to the studio was magic, she said, with “The Carol Burnett Show” sharing sound stages with “The Red Skelton Show” and the “Hallmark Hall of Fame.”
“The further we get away from the ‘Golden Age of Television’ and three networks, it’s hard to understand that only the best of the best got onto television,” she said.
The “Mama,” character was the title role of the evergreen television situation comedy series “Mama’s Family,” from the 1980s and still seen daily in syndication.
Before the live entertainment shutdown of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lawrence spent much of her time on the road with her stage production “Vicki Lawrence and Mama: A Two Woman Show.”
“She’s the voice of reason in an unreasonable world,” Lawrence said. “I think I have found that I agree with Mama more than I ever did. She is Middle America. It’s been fun to bring her into the 21st century and let her deal with everything that’s going on.
The Emmy Award-winning actress is a multiple Golden Globe nominee from The Carol Burnett Show. In 1973, Lawrence recorded the hit song “The Night the Lights Went out in Georgia.” It reached number one on the United States and Canada top charts. Lawrence also hosted the popular game show “Win, Lose or Draw,” her own daytime talk show, “Vicki!” and appeared in many theatre productions.
In 1974, Lawrence married the head of CBS make-up, Al Schultz, who is her best friend and professional partner. In her spare time, Lawrence enjoys cooking, but looks forward to returning to future live entertainment dates.
“My husband’s golfing friends say ‘When are you going to let Vicki retire?’ Al says, ‘Working is Vicki’s golf.’ ”
