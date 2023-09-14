QUARTZ HILL — Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3000 auxiliary, 4342 West Ave. L, will hold a POW/MIA dinner and remembrance Friday in honor of National POW/MIA Recognition Day, which will be commemorated on Friday.
Dinner will be served from 5 to 7 p.m.
The meal is a steak dinner that includes a salad, baked potato, dinner roll and dessert. The cost is $22.
The remembrance ceremony is at 7 p.m. The auxiliary will place placards at each table with the names of POW/MIAs and the dates they went missing.
“We want people to remember the POWs and MIAs,” Senior Vice President Jill Breslau said. “There will always be one at each table; that could be 10 or 12 tables that we put down.”
Breslau also prepared scrolls of those who went missing and whose remains have been found.
“One is being buried (Wednesday), a couple are being buried this weekend, a couple are being buried in October,” she said.
The remains can take years to identify.
“The stories can make you cry,” Breslau said.
For details, call VFW Post 3000 at 661-943-2225.
