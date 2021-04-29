LANCASTER — Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy VEX robotics rookie Addison Nicoll is going to the VEX Robotics World Championships.
The competition will be a live remote event from May 17 to 22.
Nicoll, a seventh-grader from Leona Valley, built and programmed her robot. She competes as Team 4073B. She and members of Joe Walker’s other two Vex Jets teams have competed against teams from other states and even other countries via remote events throughout the season, thanks to robotics adviser and teacher Matt Anderson, and his wife, fellow teacher Elizabeth Anderson.
Anderson converted his home garage into a VEX Robotics competition field so his students could compete in robotics tournaments during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I really enjoyed all the activities I got to do in VEX robotics,” Nicoll said. “There were challenges along the way, but I was able to learn a lot. I want to thank Mr. and Mrs. Anderson for supporting me along the way and allowing me to practice in their garage after school all the time. I want to thank my family, especially my younger sister Natalie, who helped a lot by setting up the field for me to practice.
“I’m really looking forward to the world championships in May. It will be different than normal because of COVID, so it will be virtual, but I’m looking forward to having fun with my teammates and representing the Joe Walker Vex Jets.”
Eighth-grader Cooper Larson, a VEX robotics veteran who competes as Team 4073G, finished 13th out of 21 teams in a remote competition on April 24 that included a team from Qatar.
“Going into this year I didn’t really expect to compete,” Larson said “But I’m glad I had the opportunity to compete and VEX could adapt to the times. I would like to thank Mr. Anderson for setting everything up and providing a time and place to practice and compete. I prefer to do this in person, but given the current circumstances, I am glad to be able to use this system as well.”
Anderson is proud of all of his students. He thought students would lose interest in VEX robotics when teaching and student learning shifted to distance learning via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“They did just the opposite,” Anderson wrote in an email.
Thanks to Donors Choose, Anderson was able to purchase enough VEX kits so that each student could build a robot. The students, in turn, took everything to a whole new level, he said.
“They built robots, programmed them, and came together as a ‘team’ like I have never seen,” he wrote. “They competed in several different live remote tournaments and did extremely well.”
This group of Vex Jets students set the bar high for the next group that comes in. A lot of the younger Vex Jets will return next year, while students like Larson will move on to high school next year. Anderson is looking forward to seeing what his students can do next year. He thanked his wife, Elizabeth Anderson, for her support of the program. He also thanked the Vex Jets parents, and Joe Walker’s and Westside Union School District administrators for their support of the robotics program.
Anderson also had praise for the Robotics Education Competition Foundation, the nonprofit organization that runs VEX robotics.
“The REC foundation has done an amazing job letting the students across the world be able to compete in a remote setting, this ability to be able to move forward through these crazy times assures me that we all are going to be OK, especially with the Vex Jets helping build our future,” he wrote.
