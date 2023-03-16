QUARTZ HILL — Let the fundraising begin as Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy will send 21 students to the VEX Robotics World Championship next month in Dallas.
This is the first time in the school’s history that all three teams — 4073A, 4073B and 4073G — qualified for the world championship.
Teams A and B competed at the VEX Robotics World Championship previously. This is the first time Team G will compete. The team — captain Vihaan Mukherjee, Ethan Dilger, Trinity McIntosh, Kaleb Chandler and Liam Dunn — earned their spot by winning the Design Award on March 5 at the Middle School Regional Championship held at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo.
“We got the Design Award because of our engineering notebook,” Mukherjee said. “It was like all of the documentation process of how we built our robot and stuff.”
The strategy for the world championship is to do the best they can, he added.
“We are trying to fix up (our) robot, get an extension for our robot and fix up any last-minute issues,” Dilger said.
Team B qualified for the world championship before they set foot at the regional championship. They earned a spot after team captain Aiden Duenas and partner Dylan Thrasher won the OnShape Design Challenge. They designed a robot with an air horn and a miniature scarecrow.
They won the Skills challenge at the regional competition. That helped Team A get a spot for the trip to Dallas.
“We kind of got it because of them,” captain Makenzie Duffee said.
“They did the hard work,” Duenas said.
“Hopefully for worlds we can bump up our skills,” Duffee said. “Because they’re like getting 300 points and we got like 117. So we can hopefully fix our code. Our robot’s good though.”
The regional championship was fun, Duenas said.
“Although we didn’t really score high in the qualification matches, we got like 23rd place,” he said. “But then we won the robot Skills champion, so we got that bid to give to them.”
They also won the Inspire Award.
“I think they just found something good about us,” Duenas said.
Team B member Evamaryl Sillas said that their team Victoria Amaya passed out scout sheets at the tournament. She also credited programmers Vincent Duxbury and Daylin Flenaugh-Scorza for helping the team win the Skills challenge.
“What’s funny about our trophy is that the letters are backwards,” she said.
The trophy has “XEV” instead of “VEX” on it.
“This might be our first time winning skills at state,” Sillas said.
The other team members in Team A are Isaac Mallory, Aniyah Birl, Conner Smith, Raima Rajadhyaksha, Alejandro Resendiz, Matthew Frederick, Matthew and Aarav Patel.
The other team members in Team B are Dylan Thrasher, Dawson Yeager and Jacob Ty Flores.
The school needs to raise $30,000 to take all of the students to Dallas for the world championship. Contact adviser teacher Matt Anderson at m.anderson@westside.k12.ca.us to donate.
