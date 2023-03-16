VEX Jets

Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy VEX Jets robotics Team B member captain Aiden Duenas (from left) and Evamaryl Sillas, Team G captain Vihaan Mukherjee and Ethan Dilger, and Team A co-captain Halyey Marmon and captain Makenzie Duffee show off the awards they won this season as they prepare for the VEX Robotics World Championship.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

QUARTZ HILL — Let the fundraising begin as Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy will send 21 students to the VEX Robotics World Championship next month in Dallas.

This is the first time in the school’s history that all three teams — 4073A, 4073B and 4073G — qualified for the world championship.

