LANCASTER — Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy’s Vex Jets rookie Addison Nicoll made it to the semifinals of the 2021 VEX Robotics Live Remote World Championship.
The remote event ran from May 17 through Saturday. Addison, a seventh-grader, competes as Team 4073B. She ended up in sixth place in her division, then on the third place alliance team. The alliance made it to the world championships, where it lost to the new world champion.
The international competition included teams from China, Canada, Puerto Rico, Australia, Hong Kong, South Korea, New Zealand and Russia.
“Getting to the World Championships was a dream come true,” Addison Nicoll said. “Being able to compete in the semifinals of my division was beyond my expectations. Just being able to compete with other countries was exciting. I’m excited to compete in next year’s new game with our new teammates and hope to return to the World Championships in Dallas, Texas.”
Natalie Nicoll served as a field setter for her big sister.
“This year I learned a lot,” she said. “When the year started, I had no idea what Vex was, and before I knew it we were at worlds.”
Addison and members of Joe Walker’s other two Vex Jets teams competed throughout the season via remote events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teacher Matt Anderson and his wife, fellow teacher Elizabeth Anderson, converted their home garage into a VEX Robotics competition field so the students would not miss out on the robotics tournament season.
“The kids on the Vex Jets this year never have ceased to amaze me.” Matt Anderson wrote in an email. “When the whole world was closing, these kids kept pushing through. They made it to the Vex Robotics World Championships. They went farther than any Vex Jets before them have gone in Worlds, making it to the semifinals in their division. I am so proud of these students and how they represented our school, our district, and our community. I am looking forward to what next year’s team will do.
“The (Robotics Education and Competition) Foundation did an amazing job running a remote world championship during these crazy times. The kids had so much fun and learned a lot about teamwork and robotics.”
Eighth-grader Cooper Larson, a VEX robotics veteran who competes as Team 4073G, did not expect to compete at all this year given the circumstances.
“To think we made it to the VEX World Championships my last year at Joe Walker was unreal,” Larson said.
Cooper’s parents Kristen and Nils Larson also marveled at the way the year turned out.
“The REC Foundation and Mr. and Mrs. Anderson have truly modeled what engineering is all about this year — getting creative and solving problems with the resources you’re given,” Kirsten Larson said. “It’s been such a joy to see students working at home and in garages to build and program these robots, and then competing with students from around the world. We are so proud of the VEX team, especially 4073B, for taking Joe Walker farther at VEX Worlds than we’ve ever gone before.”
“I think it was just outstanding that Vex, the teachers and kids managed to flex and overcome the challenges this past year … and to have the chance to go to the World competition was just icing on the cake,” Nils Larson said. “Engineering can be all about overcoming challenges, and this year showed us how incredibly talented and resilient these teachers and kids are at overcoming challenges.”
Seventh-graders Henry Kei and Binh Nguyen might take what they learned this year and apply it to next year’s VEX Robotics season.
“Working virtually was hard, but when the opportunity came around, the team was very encouraged to work harder,” Kei said.
“I learned that success is not winning tournaments or being able to beat another team.” Nguyen said. “It is being able to improve and to ask for help. Being on the team for a year has taught me that. Throughout the year, the various mishaps, and the struggle with online communication taught me that to succeed you need to learn that failure is not a stopping point.
“Being able to get to the world championships was incredible. The feeling of competition was exhilarating and learning about other teams, and the strategy they had made the experience just that more rewarding.”
“After such a difficult and challenging year, the opportunity to get these kids focused on a meaningful, productive, and engaging enterprise like competition robotics will have a positive and significant impact on how these kids will eventually come to rationalize the events of the past 18 months,” parent Tom Nicoll said. “These kids have accomplished something truly remarkable. Many thanks to the REC Foundation, Vex, the sponsors, and especially the Andersons for their passion and dedication in bringing these kids together and inspiring them to take on such an amazing challenge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.