Vets4Veterans nonprofit

Assemblyman Tom Lackey (center) welcomes the Vets4Veterans board to the floor of the California Legislature. They are (from left Carol Rice, Lori Hadlock, Sandi Woolbert, Megan Hilzendeger, Gerry Rice, Benjamin Berk and Tony Tortolano.

 Photo courtesy of Dennis Anderson

SACRAMENTO — Vets4Veterans, a non-paid, volunteer group that provides a full spectrum of services to veterans in need, was named Nonprofit of the Year on Wednesday in the 34th Assembly District.

The district represents much of the Antelope Valley. The award was presented in the state Capitol by Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.