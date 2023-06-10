SACRAMENTO — Vets4Veterans, a non-paid, volunteer group that provides a full spectrum of services to veterans in need, was named Nonprofit of the Year on Wednesday in the 34th Assembly District.
The district represents much of the Antelope Valley. The award was presented in the state Capitol by Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale.
“It’s been very impressive to see what the organization has done, and they have been doing it for years,” Lackey said during a recent tour of the organization’s job training site at Armed Services Autobody in Lancaster.
“This is recognition they have certainly earned,” he said.
Lackey welcomed board leadership of the nonprofit and escorted them into the Capitol and the floor of the state Legislature.
The award was bestowed on the third anniversary of the death the group’s founder, Tom Hilzendeger, a Vietnam War combat veteran who wanted to make something good happen for today’s veterans, and veterans hailing back to his own era of service.
Hilzendeger participated in a group therapy session at the VA-affiliated Vet Center in Palmdale, where veterans were finding ways to cope better with post traumatic stress disorder, and other mental health challenges connected to their combat service.
“Tom asked me, ‘What is altruism?’ after we talked about it in group, and I shared with the group that if you want to feel good in your own life, do good things,” said Gerry Rice, a therapist who is also a Vietnam combat veteran.
A dozen years ago, Hilzendeger and other group members organized a car show and were surprised when they raised about $2,000 to contribute to a veterans’ charity. That was how the group started, and kept growing over the years.
Vets4Veterans provides emergency assistance to veterans in need of shelter, food, job training, and assistance with education and mental health challenges. The group is all-volunteer, with no one of its dozens of supporters taking salary.
“I was an infantry grunt, and we have a grunt philosophy that we leave no one behind,” said John Parsamyan, job training coach at Armed Services Autobody. “People might think that’s a cliché they heard, but that is how we really do it.”
Board leadership present in Sacramento included Vietnam vet Rice, who is the current group president, along with board members and volunteers Megan Hilzendeger, Sandi Woolbert, Carol Rice, Lori Hadlock, Benjamin Berk and Tony Tortolano. Tortolano, who volunteers with many groups, was recently named Veteran Of The Year by the City of Palmdale.
“It means so much that it happened today,” said Megan Hilzendeger, surviving spouse of founder Tom Hilzendeger. “It’s hard to believe it is three years since Tom is gone.”
Carrying on with the work they shared is a continuing motivation to serve, she said.
A bronze memorial tribute to Hilzendeger, and Jack Woolbert, was installed at the Palmdale Veterans Enriched Neighborhood, where the regional nonprofit Homes4Families is building market-entry homes for low-income veterans. Homes are being built by community volunteers, and the veterans who will have a stake in building their own homes.
Hilzendeger was succeeded as president by Woolbert, who died in March 2022. Following the two presidents’ deaths, Gerry Rice became president. Inadvertently, the presidency passed to a therapist whose discussion of altruism sparked the group’s formation.
“You have to come to the meetings, or you might get elected to something,” he joked. “Seriously, this is an organization that has the heart and soul of the veteran as its mission.”
The organization, working with a grant from Palmdale, is in the process of establishing a second residence home where veterans in need can live for up to six months at no cost while getting their lives organized after military service.
On Monday, the group is hosting its annual Richard McGeary Golf Tournament named for one of the group’s veterans at Rancho Vista Golf Club.
