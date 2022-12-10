LANCASTER — The California Highway Patrol got some love from the Antelope Valley veterans community, Thursday, with a robust donation to CHP’s “CHiPs for Kids” holiday toy giveaway.
Toys that had been gathered since spring were dropped off at the Lancaster CHP station on Avenue I, and accepted by CHP Officer Monique Mischeaux.
“All these toys stay in the Antelope Valley,” she said. “If it is collected here, it goes to families in the Valley. We really appreciate the help from the veterans.”
Toy collection began in spring during the annual Vietnam Veterans gratitude dinner hosted by the Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition, the group’s president, Dean Brown said. The group’s vice president, Rick Casper, an Iraq War veteran, made contact with CHP, and planned the handoff. Making the presentation, Thursday, were Brown, Casper, Kimberly Sparks and William “Chuck” Bateman of American Legion Riders Post 311
CHiPs for Kids began in Los Angeles County (Southern Division), in 1988. The goal of the annual toy drive is to continue to build a positive relationship between law enforcement and young children, to develop trust, and help ensure children enjoy the holiday season.
Over the past three decades, the program has grown to include each of the CHP’s eight divisions throughout the state, with thousands of toys collected and distributed every year during the holiday season.
