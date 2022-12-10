CHP toys - veterans

Dean Brown and Rick Casper of AV Veterans Coalition join Kimberly Sparks, William Bateman and CHP Officer Monique Mischeaux at “CHiPs for Kids” toy presentation.

 DENNIS ANDERSON/Special to the Valley Press

LANCASTER — The California Highway Patrol got some love from the Antelope Valley veterans community, Thursday, with a robust donation to CHP’s “CHiPs for Kids” holiday toy giveaway.

Toys that had been gathered since spring were dropped off at the Lancaster CHP station on Avenue I, and accepted by CHP Officer Monique Mischeaux.

