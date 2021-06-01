LANCASTER — Lancaster Cemetery welcomed about 150 veterans along with their families and friends Monday morning for a Memorial Day ceremony to honor those who died in service to their country after a one-year hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many audience members went maskless for the outdoor ceremony — held at the Veterans Court of Honor — as they sought the shade for what turned out to be a warm, windless sunny morning.
The City of Palmdale also held a Veterans Day ceremony at Poncitlán Square.
Antelope Valley Cemetery District General Manager Dayle DeBry shared a quote from the poem “Flying High” that Marine Lance Cpl. Mark A. Ferguson wrote while he was in Vietnam. Ferguson, a 1965 graduate of Antelope Valley High School, was the first Antelope Valley man killed in Vietnam. The entire poem on the monument at the entrance to the Veterans Court.
“Mark wrote, ‘While she our flag is flying high, our fighting forces shall never die,’ ” DeBry said,
DeBry believed Ferguson was saying we always need to keep the American flag present and in our hearts.
“If we do this, make sure our flag is always flying high. Our soldier, our veterans will always be remembered. Here at Lancaster Cemetery we have over 1,000 veterans interred from all countries and all walks of life. We, along with our grateful community, will always remember them and honor them and keep their memory alive.”
The ceremony included the presentation of colors and Pledge of Allegiance by the Antelope Valley Young Marines led by Marine Corps veterans Danny Chinchilla and Yvette Goins. The American Legion and Patriot Guard riders formed the flag line. Alyssa Archuleta sang the National Anthem.
Keynote speaker US Air Force veteran Bob Alvis shared the story of Royal Air Force cadet Meyer (Maier) Bernard Himelstaub, who died on Feb. 13, 1942, in Lancaster.
Himelstaub was a Polish Jew who fled to England after the 1939 Nazi invasion of Poland. He had a brother and a mother who did not escape the Warsaw ghettos labor camps under Nazi rule.
Alvis said Himelstaub must have had a heavy heart leaving his family behind.
“They were Jewish, Polish Jews. So you know they’d been given a death sentence and only by the act of God would they survive,” Alvis said. He added Himelstaub knew he could fight back.
“He could do something that would help liberate his brother and his mother,” Alvis said.
Himelstaub enlisted in the Royal Air Force in Britain as a mechanic. He wanted to become a pilot. He sailed across the Atlantic, landed in Canada, and eventually landed in Lancaster to train at War Eagle Air Field at 60th Street West and Avenue I.
Himelstaub died a gruesome death. On a windy day, holding his head down to protect it from the dust, the 21-year-old cadet walked into a spinning aircraft propeller and died of massive head trauma
“Maier Himelstaub would not get his chance to fight back,” Alvis said. “He would not get the chance to see his mother and his brother liberated. He would not get to be that tip of the sword he so wanted to be.”
Himelstaub was buried at Lancaster Cemetery. He was buried with everything he had in his life.
“He sacrificed; he was on a mission,” Alvis said. “We celebrate and we remember the sacrifice of every veteran that ever put on a uniform in this country. Many of them went off to war and many of them came back. On Memorial Day we remember those who didn’t come back.”
He added it is important to attend events such the Memorial Day ceremony in order to carry stories such as that of Himelstaub for future generations.
“I want you elders to make sure that you pass these stories on to future generations,” Alvis said.
US Navy veteran Phil Roberts, sporting red, white and blue hair and goatee, and Karla Archuleta, AV Cemetery District office assistant, conducted the Bell Ceremony in honor of those who have passed away and were interred since last Memorial Day.
They are: William K. Stepro Jr. — US Navy; James Ewing Beall — US Navy; Warren T. Doerfler — US Navy; Kenneth Cunningham — US Air Force; Jesse Edmund Jones — US Navy; Samy Tadrous — Egyptian Army; Ray “Kay” L. Carver — US Navy; Walter K. Semerenko — US Army; Robert Anton Stickney — US Army; Louis Renelli — US Air Force; and Carol Ray Green — US Army.
Roberts was partially inspired by his wife Mako’s green hair. Since his hair is already white, he enlisted his granddaughter Nalani Roberts’s help to color his hair for the ceremony.
Karla Archuleta also talked about the Friends of the Lancaster Cemetery fundraiser project where they are purchasing military-like markers for all of the cemetery’s veterans who do not have markers.
“I would like to say within the next 12 months we’ll be done. We’d like to just get them all and just know that they’re all going to be remembered and they’ll be marked,” Karla Archuleta said.
So far they have placed eight markers including the last four for US Army veteran Trindell Hume Ferguson, US Navy veteran Perry Hawks, US Army veteran Elthue “Hugh” Hargis, and US Army veteran Elmer Swisher.
US Navy veteran Jose Ramirez and his wife Mattie brought their four children —three daughters and a son — and his niece and brother to the service.
“I retired from the Navy last year and it’s a been a crazy year,” Ramirez said. “I’ve always been a fan of our country and everything that we do, and what we represent as a veteran. I feel like the youth doesn’t have touch with the past besides words in a history book. I feel that when they see this and when they hear people and their experiences, it connects to them in a different way.”
Ramirez’s daughter Kate-Lynn said it was nice to hear the different stories.
“It’s always in the back of your mind that you hear about people who have gone to war and not come back; it doesn’t really register how many,” she said.
The ceremony also featured Antelope Valley Cemetery District trustees, AV Blue Star mothers, and A.V. Detachment 930 Marine Corps for the placing of the memorial wreaths. Pastor Ken Gardner gave the invocation. AV Cemetery District Board of Trustees Chairman Dave Owens read his poem “Laid to Rest” to close the ceremony.
