PALMDALE — Vets 4 Veterans is set to have its first-ever Vets 4 Veterans Team Build.
The event will take place at the Home 4 Families Veteran Enriched Neighborhood site in Palmdale on Oct. 17. Check-in time is at 7:30 a.m.
Due to social distancing guidelines, there are only 50 spots available for the day. Spots will be on a first-come, first-served basis. At the time of publication, there are 25 spots left available.
The Priority Registration deadline is Monday with a $50 registration fee. Confirmation of registration will be communicated once payment is received.
The fee will cover costs for Home 4 Veterans, which include a hard hat, lunch and the employees who will be working that day, Vets 4 Veterans Treasurer Megan Hilzendeger said.
During the build day, Vets 4 Veterans will be honoring the late founder Tom Hilzendeger with a memorial bench dedication ceremony. He died earlier this year after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Vets 4 Veterans is a local, grass-roots non-profit dedicated to empowering local veterans, who are suffering from physical and psychological wounds of war, to successfully reintegrate into the life of the community.
The organization was founded by a group of Vietnam combat veterans who were attending a PTSD therapy group at the Antelope Valley Vet Center.
Those who wish to participate can reserve their spot for the build by contacting Megan Hilzendeger via phone at 805-279-4888 or by email at megan.hilzendeger@avvets4veterans.org
