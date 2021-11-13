PALMDALE — Up to 70 Antelope Valley veterans were scheduled to receive free dental care from four dentists at two separate offices, Palmdale Total Dentistry and Lancaster Total Dentistry, on Friday.
Organized through Snow Orthodontics as part of a joint effort by the San Fernando Valley Dental Society, where Dr. Gilbert Snow is the past-president, this was the third year for the program locally, organizers said, with the 2020 event canceled due to last year’s COVID-19 restrictions.
“This is something near and dear to us, to take care of our veterans who have done so much and continue to serve in so many ways,” Dr. Snow said in a statement. “We are dedicated to honoring them the best way we know, through providing quality free dental care by outstanding local dentists.”
Both dental offices provided their facilitates for free.
Dr. Celia Infante and Dr. Yasser Sadek worked out of the Palmdale Total Dentistry office of Dr. Silvia Borisson, who was away, on Friday, due to a personal commitment.
Marine veteran Ron Johnson had his teeth cleaned and some old fillings taken care of.
“You can’t beat it,” Johnson said. “They’ve been doing it for a long time. This is only my third year coming.”
Dr. Sadek did Johnson’s dental work. He has donated his time to the program for several years.
“I just like to help,” Dr. Sadek said.
Dr. Sharona Kahanof and Dr. Paul Babakhanof worked out the Lancaster Total Dentistry office of Dr. Houman Ebrahimi.
“We’re fortunate enough to be able to provide facilities for these people,” said Eugeni Borisson, who serves as chief of operations.
Between 50 to 70 veterans had appointments at the two offices. The doctors did check-ups and X-rays to see what type of work the patients needed.
“We do ask them, ‘Hey, what’s bothering you?’ and even if they tell us what’s bothering them, we always have to take an X-ray of that area so they really know what’s going on,” Borisson said.
The veterans received dental work that could be completed with one visit, such as deep cleaning, fillings or decay. Each of the vets made appointments for the dental service after they were
“If it involves two appointments we’ll accommodate that as needed,” Borisson said.
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale; Donna Termeer, senior field deputy for Supervisor Kathryn Barger; Donna Hill, field representative for state Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita; and Jackie Owens, field representative for Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, presented certificates of appreciation to Borisson for Snow Orthodontics.
“A lot of our veterans need services that are difficult to afford,” Lackey said. “This outreach is very, very much appreciated.”
Dr. Snow could not attend due to a professional commitment.
Borisson thanked Barger for her assistance. The supervisor supports the San Fernando Valley Dental Society through her office.
“She’s always been very generous in terms of donations,” Borisson said.
He also thanked Lackey, Wilk and Garcia for their support.
Let's help America's Veterans (Heroes) whenever we can.
