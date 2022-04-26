LANCASTER — A two-year blackout of holding the Veterans Outreach ended over the weekend, with hundreds of veterans and family members packing the campus at Grace Chapel.
“We are back and it is good to be back providing services for the people who protected us in the armed services,” Steve Baker, a Vietnam War Era veteran of the Navy, and one of the founders of the Veterans Outreach, said. “I want to thank Grace and Pastor Chris (Johnson) who have made this space available for us.”
The last such event happened more than two years ago because of restrictions on get-togethers, both indoors and outdoors, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed nearly one million Americans, with older veterans in very vulnerable physical classifications. That included some of the veterans who turned out over the weekend.
In opening the event on Saturday, in its longtime location at the church campus on 15th Street West, Baker teamed with a new partner, the Veterans Peer Access Network, which is funded by the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health. More than 150 veterans turned out, bringing a similar number of family members with them.
The team-up brought a slightly different format, with VPAN supporting the event with a food truck from Tacos El Superior and also live entertainment from Concrete, a comedian. Other entertainment included a singer, Cota The Barber and TV star Emilio Rivera, a veteran who lives locally and is known for his role as the outlaw motorcycle chieftain of the Mayan MC in “Sons of Anarchy” and “Mayans.”
“It’s an honor to be here with all of you,” Rivera said as veterans and family members approached for “selfies” and autographs.
He quickly prepared a personal video message for Iraq Navy vet Grayden Hollister, who was out of state and could not attend. “Hey, brother! Why aren’t you here?”
Concrete, who bills himself as an “Instafamous” comedian, steered his remarks toward a generation of younger, post-9/11 veterans, when he joked, “I wanted to be street and tough, but there is nothing more gangsta than serving in our nation’s military.”
At the chapel’s lectern, VPAN Air Force veteran Louie Borrayo recognized Baker for his work of 19 years and teaming with veterans groups to put on the Veterans Outreach.
“None of this would be possible without you,” he said. “Thank you.”
In all other ways, Veterans Outreach held its own authentic core group of service providers seeking to help veterans that are homeless or at risk for homelessness. Also, veterans who benefit from mental health assistance for post traumatic stress disorder, military sexual trauma, substance abuse and other impacts of military service.
Help was available for housing finance, education and earned veterans benefits. During the day, Keith Niesen, a Marine vet and service representative for Los Angeles County Military and Veterans Affairs, stayed busy at his computer keyboard with a long line of vets seeking benefit access, appeals or to register. “I’ve been typing all morning and I haven’t taken my fingers off the keyboard,” he said.
One of the Antelope Valley’s long-time support groups, Vets4Veterans distributed clean, fresh clothing from neat stacks of Hanes T-shirts and underwear, along with fresh socks. But veterans could also find lightly used boots, shoes, shirts and jackets.
“We are always here and everyone knows where we will be,” Vets4Veterans Secretary Carol Rice said.
She was joined by Board volunteers Megan Hilzendeger and Sandra Woolbert.
Other long-time providers included the Blue Star Mothers, mothers of active-duty servicemen and women, with a table popular for its snacks and “conflict” hats free to veterans — Vietnam War, Iraq, Desert Storm, Korea “and don’t forget Afghanistan!” Air Force veteran David Sell said.
The big room quickly filled with veterans and family members who were there for advice, service, counsel or just to socialize. Walter Sapp, a Vietnam “brown water navy” veteran of the Coast Guard, turned up, still managing recovery from an array of maladies, including Agent Orange. Walking with his spouse, Suan Macalor Liao Sapp, he said, “I am blessed to be here.”
Stacia Nemeth, the mother of an Air Force pilot, said people just want to get out and see people.
She helps local Vietnam war veterans organize with the Point Man Ministries of the Antelope Valley and the AV Mobile Vietnam Memorial or “AV Wall.”
“Everybody has just been cooped up for a long time,” Point Man President Mike Bertell, a 101st Airborne combat infantry veteran, said.
For Navy Vietnam veteran Terry Ritz, who shared online, that he had recovered from two bouts of COVID, Saturday’s gathering was an opportunity to revive his singing voice and he belted out the “National Anthem” as soon as the Young Marines youth group presented the colors.
“It’s good to be with my friends,” he said, seated among his Point Man comrades.
Anthony Rodriguez from California Department of Veterans shared information on housing financing and housing programs.
Other groups represented included the VA Vet Center, AV Veterans Community Action Coalition, Coffee4Vets, Jason Gonzales of AV Chevy, Mental Health America Los Angeles, Cutting Edge haircuts, LA Veterans Collaborative, the Military Resource Center at Antelope Valley College, also representatives for Rep. Mike Garcia, who represents the Antelope Valley, state Sen. Scott Wilk and Assemblyman Tom Lackey. Many other groups showed up to provide services and support.
