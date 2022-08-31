QUARTZ HILL — A Veterans Administration outreach event is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sept. 17, at Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3000, 4342 West Ave. L in Quartz Hill.
Los Angeles VA Regional Office staff will help veterans with identification cards, free COVID-19 and flu shots and information on how to make appointments and complete benefit forms with the VA Benefits Administration and how to make appointments for VA Hospital Administration for medical visits, mental health services and home care.
