LANCASTER — The cold but sunny morning brought more than 150 volunteers to Lancaster Cemetery, on Saturday, to honor and remember the many veterans buried there by placing wreaths on each grave in a holiday tribute.
It was the 12th edition of the Wreaths Across America event at Lancaster Cemetery, one that has grown from a small gathering in the rain in 2009.
“The community has so embraced this in a huge, huge way. It tells me how this means,” Antelope Valley Cemetery District Board of Trustees Chairman Dave Owens said.
Those gathered included veterans’ organizations, including the American Legion Patriot Guard, local officials and many families and individuals drawn to pay their respects.
Lynn DuPratt placed the first wreath, on the grave of her friend and colleague, former Antelope Valley Press editor Vern Lawson Sr., a journalist and community fixture who died, just shy of his 96th birthday.
Before beginning his journalism career, Lawson served in the Army Air Corps during World War II.
“It is my great honor to be able to place a wreath in memory of him,” she said.
Friend and fellow former Valley Press editor Dennis Anderson attended wearing Lawson’s leather jacket from that era.
The Oliver family has made it a tradition to join Wreaths Across America for the past 11 years, starting when her son was just a baby, Michelle Oliver said.
On Saturday, Dusty, 17, Jacob, 11, and Mia, 8, enthusiastically joined Michelle in placing wreaths on several graves.
The task is for “remembering our service men who gave us our freedom,” she said.
With two sons who served, it’s a means of paying respect, she said.
Brandon Contreras took part for the first time this year, although it’s been something he’s wanted to do for years. His job with UPS has precluded his participation in the past, during the busiest time of the year for the delivery service.
He wanted to join the effort to honor veterans in remembrance of his late grandfather, who served in World War II with Gen. George S. Patton and in Korea.
“It’s a way to honor him,” Contreras said, becoming emotional. “I love this country and it’s amazing to see all the changes over the years. One thing that doesn’t change is people willing to sacrifice and give so much.”
The 1,060 fresh holiday wreaths placed on every veteran’s grave were provided through donations, from individual wreaths to large sponsors including Lockheed Martin, which also sent dozens of volunteers to prepare the wreaths before the program, Antelope Valley Cemetery District Manager Dayle DeBry said.
Other major sponsors of this year’s program were Northrop Grumman and Daughters of the American Revolution.
The number of veterans remembered at Lancaster Cemetery has grown over the years, DeBry said, as research and family requests have uncovered many who served but were not so noted on their headstones.
The cemetery is also working to place headstones on those veterans graves that have none, collecting donations for the effort.
“We’re trying to get headstones for all the veterans we can,” she said.
