PALMDALE — The Vets4Veterans Annual Car Show assisting the ones who served our nation rolled out in perfect weather, Sept. 18, at Poncitlán Square.
Dozens of community volunteers worked hundreds of hours to host nearly 1,000 people, who took in more than 100 custom-quality restored street rods, cars and motorcycles.
The organization awarded the Richard Trygg Inspirational Award to Donna Carrion, a High Desert Medical Group staffer who works as conscientiously with Bombshell Bettys Calendar for Charity, as she does with patients at the medical group.
Carrion volunteers with Vets4Veterans, Bombshell Bettys, Quartz Hill Chamber and more.
“I love working with the veterans,” she said. “I love our community.” Trygg was credited as the veterans advocate who inspired the late Tom Hilzendeger to found the local grassroots group that has helped local veterans in need for more than 10 years.
For years, the Bombshell Bettys retro fashion and art volunteers with whom Carrion volunteers, has worked to benefit an array of local veterans organizations.
She was also recognized by Rep. Mike Garcia, state Sen. Scott Wilk, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger and High Desert Medical Group.
Cars from the 1920s through the 1970s competed with dozens, winning prizes and bragging rights.
The event began with a motorcycle poker run across the Antelope Valley and opened with presentation of the colors by the Young Marines.
