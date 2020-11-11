Veterans Day in the Valley

Kimberly Sparks places a US flag at a veteran’s grave Monday morning at Lancaster Cemetery. Lancaster Cemetery will post a virtual tribute today on its Facebook page.
Those who wish to honor the nation’s veterans at an in-person event have two local options: The City of Palmdale will host a Veterans Day ceremony at 11 a.m. today, at Pelona Vista Park, 37720 Tierra Subida Ave. COVID-19 protocols, including face coverings and social distancing will be enforced.
The featured speaker will be Col. Jay Orson, Commander 412th Electronic Warfare Group, Edwards Air Force Base. Also featured will be the singing of the Armed Forces Medley and a fly-over by 416th Flight Test Squadron “Skulls” F16.
Mojave’s annual Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Mojave Air and Space Port Legacy Park, 1434 Flight Line. The guest speaker will be James Peck.
