PALMDALE — Area veterans and their families are invited to a presentation, on Friday, regarding the variety of state benefits available to veterans and their dependents.
The free program will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Palmdale Elks Lodge, 2705 East Ave. Q.
Hosted by the Veteran Peer Access Network, JVS SoCal and CalVet, among other organizations, the program will present experts in many areas of interest with information on benefits available beyond those provide by the federal Department of Veterans Affairs.
“California has additional veterans benefits that many veterans rate, and their families as well,” organizer Jimmy Guevara said.
For example, dependents may qualify for paid tuition at California State University or University of California schools, he said.
Among the topics that are scheduled to be discussed, on Friday, are California Department of Veterans, or CalVet, home loans, women veterans’ issues, pathways to citizenship a veteran enterprise group to provide networking and partnerships for disabled veterans who own their own businesses.
“Definitely, California has another chunk of support for veterans,” Guevara said.
Other veteran support organizations will be on hand with information on their programs, including the Los Angeles County Military Veterans Affairs, Homes4Families, Mental Health America of Los Angeles and VA Vet Center.
Food and drink will be provided for participants.
Registration for the event is requested, and may be completed online at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/calvet-jvs-socal-vpan-veteran-benefits-informational-tickets-333712211207
Registration is also available at the Network office, 237 East Columbia Way (Avenue M) in Lancaster.
For details, call the Network at 888-507-2926.
