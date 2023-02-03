Obit Mark Gillispie

Associated Press Cleveland reporter Mark Gillispie takes a selfie with his AP colleagues videojournalist Angie Wang (left) and reporter Julie Carr Smyth, who were visiting the city on assignment, on Oct. 29, 2019, in Cleveland.

 Mark Gillispie/AP Photo

Mark Gillispie, a veteran journalist who wrote about many of Ohio’s biggest stories and characters during a four-decade career primarily with The Associated Press and The Plain Dealer in Cleveland, has died. He was 63.

Gillispie, who was diagnosed with cancer last fall, died Sunday, while in hospice care, his children, Sam Gillispie and Martha Hanna Gillispie, said, Monday.

