PALMDALE — Veterans in the Antelope Valley can connect with other veterans for assistance with resources they earned through their military service including mental health support, substance misuse support, housing and workforce development and employment at the new “rally point” Veteran Peer Access Network in Palmdale.

The VPAN, as it is called, is a Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health-funded program offered in each supervisorial district. The Palmdale location, at 38345 30th St. East, Suite A-1, is a new one operated by nonprofit social service agency JVS SoCal.

