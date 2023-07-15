PALMDALE — Veterans in the Antelope Valley can connect with other veterans for assistance with resources they earned through their military service including mental health support, substance misuse support, housing and workforce development and employment at the new “rally point” Veteran Peer Access Network in Palmdale.
The VPAN, as it is called, is a Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health-funded program offered in each supervisorial district. The Palmdale location, at 38345 30th St. East, Suite A-1, is a new one operated by nonprofit social service agency JVS SoCal.
County officials and elected leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday morning for the new center. The Antelope Valley Young Marines did the presentation of colors; US Navy veteran and VPAN peer support specialist Brock Milhorn sang the National Anthem. Marine Corps veteran and VPAN peer support specialist James Mumma led the Pledge of Allegiance. AV Young Marine Joshua L. Salas did the invocation.
“One of the things I’m most proud of at JVS is our work with veterans,” JVS SoCal CEO Jeff Carr said.
Carr added he came out to the new Palmdale office and spent time with the nearly 60 employees who are specifically focused on serving veterans.
“One of the most inspiring things to me in meeting our employees has been the number of employees who do this work who have lived experience,” he said.
He added when he asked why they are there, almost every one said they understand the struggle to transition from military to civilian life. They found help with veteran peers at a VPAN site or other veteran program.
“I just want to tell you we have one of the most fantastic team of staff members here in particular but out in LA County who are really making an impact at JVS SoCal in the lives of veterans,” Carr said.
Carr praised the private-public partnership between the county and JVS SoCal.
“It’s a county program here; we’re just the private nonprofit that’s working on it,” he said.
He added that JVS has been serving veterans since 1943 starting with World War II veterans.
VPAN prioritizes hiring veterans, who call themselves “battle busters,” Carr said.
“They’re really system navigators who help our sisters and brothers make that connection to navigate those really complicated systems to get the resources that they deserve,” Carr said, adding they also help veterans’ families.
Through VPAN, veterans get resources for mental health, substance misuse, housing assistance, legal services, workforce development and employment, healthcare, education and social connections and supportive services like food assistance and child care.
“If you need help and you’re a veteran, make sure you walk through the doors of this office because there’s people that are waiting for you to walk in to help you,” Carr said.
La Tina Jackson, deputy director of Mental Health for Los Angeles County, also addressed the crowd.
“Congratulations to JVS for this beautiful new building and all the work that’s ahead,” Jackson said. “The VPAN program is one of the proudest programs that the Department of Mental Health has just because of the vast nature of how we reach veterans in the community.”
Assemblyman Juan Carrillo, Palmdale Mayor Laura Bettencourt, Councilman Eric Ohlsen and representatives from the offices of state Sen. Scott Wilk and Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s offices presented certificates for the occasion. The Antelope Valley Chamber of Commerce also presented a certificate.
