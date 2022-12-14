SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police officer who was shot repeatedly by a fleeing car thief suspect, early Monday, before the suspect’s arrest after an hourslong standoff, may have been saved by his protective vest, his chief said.

The officer was shot by the suspect, who later holed up in apartment for about nine hours before a SWAT team stormed the building and apparently saved the man from a drug overdose, authorities said.

