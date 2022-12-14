SAN DIEGO — A San Diego police officer who was shot repeatedly by a fleeing car thief suspect, early Monday, before the suspect’s arrest after an hourslong standoff, may have been saved by his protective vest, his chief said.
The officer was shot by the suspect, who later holed up in apartment for about nine hours before a SWAT team stormed the building and apparently saved the man from a drug overdose, authorities said.
Police Chief David Nisleit said at an afternoon news conference that he spoke with the officer, who is expected to make a full recovery. He said the officer had multiple injuries he believes were life-threatening but that medical staff helped save him.
One of the rounds struck the officer’s vest, which the treating physician said most likely saved his life, according to Nisleit.
“He’s in good spirits, he’s sitting up, he’s talking, and that in itself is quite a miracle,” the chief said. Nisleit said the wounded officer “joked that he wants to come back to work very soon.”
The officer was in stable condition after surgery, police Lt. Adam Sharki said.
The weapon used to shoot the officer was an unregistered 9mm “ghost gun,” the police chief said.
Police did not immediately identify the officer, who has been with the department about one-and-a-half years. The officer was on patrol shortly before 12:30 a.m., Monday, when he tried to stop a car that had been reported stolen, according to police.
After about an hourlong chase, the driver stopped the car in an apartment complex, got out and ran off. During a foot chase, he apparently lay in wait for the pursuing officers and opened fire on an officer who came around the apartment building, striking him several times, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.