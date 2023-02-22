PALMDALE — A cold and strong winter storm that originated in Alaska is expected to bring a chance of snow to the Antelope Valley today.
Snow accumulations are expected to be between three to six inches in the foothills and less than three inches for the Valley floor, according to the National Weather Service.
Forecasters called the system “a very complex storm event” that will bring “many significant impacts expected in the next few days, some not experienced in decades.”
The weather service issued a winter weather advisory for the Antelope Valley on Tuesday afternoon, effective from 4 a.m., today through 4 a.m., Friday with moderate snow expected at times.
“Snow will mix with or turn to rain on Friday afternoon,” the advisory said. “Winds gusting as high as 65 mph early today and again on Friday.”
Travel could be very difficult in areas of Highway 138, closer to the foothills, that could be snow-packed and icy at times, forecasters said.
Strong winds could also cause tree damage and power outages. In addition, snow levels could drop rapidly from the current 6,000 feet range to near 1,000 feet today.
Forecasters also issued a winter weather warning from Tuesday evening through Saturday for the Los Angeles and Ventura county mountains, including Acton, Mt. Pinos and Mt. Wilson.
Winds gusting as high as 75 miles per hour with the snow level falling to 1,500 feet by this morning with accumulations of one to five inches by tonight is predicted, then periods of heavy snowfall, especially late Thursday through Saturday, with fluctuating snow levels, according to the weather service.
The storm is part of a prolonged major winter storm that will spread a swath of heavy snow from the West Coast to the Northeast over the next few days, the weather service tweeted Tuesday.
