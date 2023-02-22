Weather

Lancaster resident Susie Hall walks her dogs Casey (left) and Maggie on Tuesday morning at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park. Hall walks her dogs twice a day. The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory Tuesday for the Antelope Valley warning residents of the possibility of snow and/or rain.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — A cold and strong winter storm that originated in Alaska is expected to bring a chance of snow to the Antelope Valley today.

Snow accumulations are expected to be between three to six inches in the foothills and less than three inches for the Valley floor, according to the National Weather Service.

