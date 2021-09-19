EDWARDS AFB — NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center recently completed a series of flight tests using a small aircraft that can take off and land vertically, much like a helicopter, as part of a program to integrate such aircraft into an urban environment.
These test flights, and the flight demonstrations to follow as part of NASA’s Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign, will help develop the necessary framework to enable services such as air taxis and drone deliveries, among others.
“The Joby tests went great,” said Starr Ginn, Advanced Air Mobility National Campaign Lead.
The flight test program used Joby Aviation’s all-electric airplane, a prototype air taxi, and conducted the tests at the company’s flight base near Big Sur. It was the first time NASA has used an electric airplane for this campaign.
In a dozen flights over two weeks, the agency collected data on the operational performance of the aircraft to help understand how it used energy during every type of maneuver, from climbing to rerouting and more.
To accomplish this, the aircraft was put through the paces of typical operational flights, complete with contingencies for having to break off from a landing and try again, changing altitudes to work in a crowded airspace and loitering at a landing site before touching down.
Data collected during this testing will help inform Federal Aviation Administration regulations, such as how much battery power these craft must maintain in reserve for these types of contingencies, Ginn said.
Part of the National Campaign’s purpose is to identify these types of gaps in the current FAA regulations when applied to this emerging form of air travel, which involves manned and unmanned aircraft, working in an urban environment for short distances and without the traditional air traffic control coordinating.
The tests were also used collect information on the noise levels present when these types of aircraft operate. This entailed flying the Joby airplane over an array of microphones in the various phases of flight — takeoff, landing, accelerating and decelerating, climbing and hovering.
The majority of the flight tests were these acoustic tests, Ginn said.
The flight testing in this project is different from most that NASA Armstrong conducts, in that they are not testing the vehicle itself, she said.
The developmental flight testing allowed NASA to build the flight test infrastructure that will be deployed during future flight demonstrations for the National Campaign. This includes integrating the entire “ecosystem” of the vehicles themselves and the airspace infrastructure.
“It’s really exciting to be doing this new kind of flight test. Instead of testing the airplane, we’re testing the system of systems,” Ginn said.
It also was an opportunity to test out the capability of the unique microphone array to gather acoustic data for the quieter electric airplanes. The team from NASA Langley Research Center in Virginia typically studies noise from helicopters, Ginn said.
“They had to explore how that array would work” for the future flight demonstrations, she said.
This developmental testing phase of the project was also to understand the industry’s readiness to deploy these types of aircraft, Ginn said.
When NASA solicited proposals for the flight testing in December 2019, “none of them were near as mature as Joby,” she said, so it was the only aircraft the agency used for this phase.
The data collected during this developmental flight testing will inform the National Campaign’s first campaign tests scheduled for next year.
