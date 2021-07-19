John Veronis, an ebullient investment banker whose boutique firm specialized in major media deals, including Rupert Murdoch’s acquisition of the company that owned TV Guide, and who had earlier helped launch Psychology Today, died June 24 at his home in New York. He was 93.
His wife, Lauren, confirmed the death.
Veronis had spent 30 years in the magazine business — he started at Popular Science in the late 1940s and helped make Psychology Today a quick success in 1967 — when he discovered his facility for putting buyers and sellers together. In one instance, Irvin Borowsky, a publisher of profitable trade magazines, asked for his advice about Cue magazine, an entertainment and dining guide, which had been losing money.
“He couldn’t see it clearly,” Veronis said in a 2007 interview with the Drucker Institute, founded by Peter Drucker, an expert on modern management. He told his client that Cue would continue to bleed red ink and endanger his stronger magazines.
“Why hold onto Cue?” Veronis recalled asking, to which Borowsky replied, “My wife loves it.”
“Get rid of her or it,” Veronis told him, he recalled in “A Meaningful Life,” a memoir written exclusively for his family.
He earned $400,000 for arranging Cue’s sale to Murdoch in 1980. He was surprised to hear from a friend that he had done the work of an investment banker.
“I couldn’t believe this was what investment banking was about,” he told the Drucker Institute. “All I did was sell experience and knowledge.”
In 1981, Veronis brought that experience and knowledge to Veronis, Suhler & Associates, which he started with John Suhler, a former president of the CBS Publishing Group.
Their timing was good: Media deals were taking off.
The firm quickly became a leader in brokering the sales of magazines, a thriving medium that had not yet been fragmented by the Internet.
Over the next decade, the firm arranged the sale of Diamandis Communications, which published Women’s Day and Car and Driver, to Hachette Publications for $712 million; Details, a fashion magazine, to Condé Nast Publications; and Walter Annenberg’s Triangle Publications, owner of TV Guide and Seventeen, to Murdoch’s News Corp. for $3 billion.
“John Veronis was very much the entrepreneur and outward-facing partner, with many key relationships with the important media leaders and owners from around the world,” said Jeffrey Stevenson, managing partner of what is now Veronis Suhler Stevenson, which is no longer involved in media but invests in information, business services, health care and education industries.
The firm was also involved in the sale of Capital Cities’ television station in Buffalo, New York, and the acquisition of two TV stations by the Telemundo Group, the operator of Spanish-language networks that is now part of NBCUniversal.
In 1990, Veronis helped broker the merger of two nascent satellite services in Britain — Murdoch’s Sky Broadcasting and British Satellite Broadcasting, which had accumulated total losses of more than $1.5 billion in a short time — by easing tensions between Murdoch and Peter Davis, CEO of Reed International, a key British Satellite shareholder.
“The two men were not just fierce competitors,” Veronis wrote in his memoir, “they despised each other.”
During dinner at Claridge’s in London, Veronis wrote, he advised the rivals that if they continued to compete, “they were doomed to fail.”
The merger, announced in November 1990, created British Sky Broadcasting, also known as BSkyB. Veronis earned $1 million from Murdoch — a cut-rate fee, Lauren Veronis said in a phone interview, “because Rupert was busted.”
The company came to be called Sky, with operations across Europe. It was acquired by Comcast in 2018 for $39 billion.
