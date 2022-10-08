LONDON (AP) — Gian Piero Ventrone, an Italian fitness coach who worked at English club Tottenham after holding similar roles with Juventus and Italy’s World Cup-winning team, of 2006, has died. He was 61.
Tottenham announced the death of Ventrone, on Thursday, without giving any more details.
Nicknamed “The Marine” because of his intense fitness sessions, Ventrone joined Tottenham after Antonio Conte took charge as manager, in November last year. He was popular with the players; Son Heung-min recently talked about Ventrone’s impact after ending his slow start to the Premier League with a hat trick against Leicester
“Not just football wise, I think life wise he gives me so much advice. I am really grateful,” Son said.
“He has been so helpful, giving me always a big hug in tough times and even great times he has always been next to me and every staff.”
In its statement announcing Ventrone’s death, Tottenham said he was “as loveable off the pitch as he was demanding on it.”
Ventrone built a strong reputation during a spell with Juventus, from 1994-99, when he first encountered Conte as a player when Marcello Lippi was coach.
