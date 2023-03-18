Vendor ordinance

The Palmdale City Council passed an ordinance requiring permitting for street vendors, such as David Eric’s barbecue stand and other mobile food facilities. The ordinance outlines a variety of operational standards.

 JULIE DRAKE/Valley Press

PALMDALE — With the backing of numerous vendors, the City Council on Wednesday unanimously approved an ordinance setting permitting and other regulations regarding street and mobile food vendors.

Some proposed changes to the Palmdale Municipal Code are to bring the regulations in line with changes to state law, officials said.

Jimzan 3
Jimzan 3

When the Poppies bloom he will make a Fortune...if he sets up along, West Ave I

