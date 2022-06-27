LANCASTER — A man was struck and killed, Saturday, by a hit-and-run vehicle.
The vehicle was described as an unknown type Honda or Nissan, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station reported.
The pedestrian was crossing Avenue I, outside of a crosswalk, near Seventh Street East, when he was struck at about 9:40 p.m. Saturday by a vehicle that was going eastbound on Avenue I.
The vehicle fled the scene, and paramedics rushed the pedestrian to Antelope Valley Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
