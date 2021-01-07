LANCASTER — The weather is a bit chilly, which means vehicles sometimes need to be warmed up before heading out in the morning. However, while people leave their vehicles running, thieves are waiting for an opportunity to steal it.
Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station responded Tuesday to a call regarding a stolen vehicle. It was parked in the parking lot of an apartment complex where the owner left it running, so it could warm up.
She went back to the apartment to say goodbye to family, and when she went back out to her car, it was gone, according to a news release from Lancaster Station.
“We know it’s cold out there Antelope Valley,” the news release said. “This winter weather makes us all want to get into a nice, warm car. But we remind our residents that having your car stolen only takes a moment and leaving your car unattended with the engine running, just makes it that much easier. There is no doubt our deputies will work diligently to find this stolen car, but be wise and don’t allow yourself to become a victim of a crime. Don’t leave your keys in the car and never walk away from your running vehicle.”
