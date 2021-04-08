Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 78F. Winds W at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.