ROSAMOND — Officers with the California Highway Patrol Mojave office are still seeking a vehicle involved in a felony hit-and-run last year.
In the early morning hours of Dec. 17, Jovonna Jackson, 33, of Rosamond, was struck and killed while walking on the west shoulder of 20th Street West north of Patterson Road in Rosamond.
The unidentified driver fled. The CHP investigation revealed the vehicle that struck Jackson was likely a gray 2004 or 2005 Mitsubishi Endeavor.
The vehicle will have substantial damage to its right front headlight, grill and bumper cover assemblies. The vehicle pictured is similar to the one thought to have been involved in the incident, it’s not the actual vehicle.
Video recordings, cell phone records and witness statements are being reviewed, however, officers are still asking for the public’s help in locating the vehicle involved and providing any additional information regarding the incident.
Those with information are asked to call Officer J. Tomkinson at 661-823-5500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.