LANCASTER — A 42-year-old Simi Valley woman was killed, Tuesday, when her vehicle rolled over her, trapping her beneath it.
The incident occurred about 9:45 a.m., on Avenue G west of 30th Street East. The victim, identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s officer as Jessica Purintun, was driving a 1995 Ford Taurus when it stalled, according to a report by California Highway Patrol Officer Merager.
Purintun attempted to restart it by accessing the starter from underneath the vehicle. For unknown reasons, the safety features of the Taurus were disabled, the report said. As Purintun got the vehicle started, the gear shifter was in drive and the vehicle rolled forward onto Purintun, trapping her beneath it.
Multiple passersby, Los Angeles sheriff’s deputies and CHP officers lifted the front end of the vehicle and were able to pull Purintun from beneath it. However, she sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene, the report said.
The involvement of alcohol and/or drugs is not suspected. Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Merager at the Antelope Valley CHP Office at 661-948-8541.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.