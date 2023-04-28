LANCASTER — A bicyclist was struck and killed by a vehicle north of Lancaster, authorities said Thursday.
California Highway Patrol officers responded about 11:06 p.m. Wednesday to the northbound Antelope Valley Freeway and Avenue C where they found the bicyclist, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.