Faced with a growing concern over the tropical disease-carrying Aedes mosquito that has invaded the Antelope Valley in recent years and dwindling resources to address it, the Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District has proposed a fee hike, its first not tied to inflation to be requested in 17 years and the first of any kind, since 2018.
The District was established, in 1958, as a public health agency, and provides year-round mosquito and vector control services to more than 287 square miles of the Valley, including Lancaster, Palmdale, Quartz Hill and surrounding unincorporated areas.
It is responsible for monitoring and controlling disease-carrying mosquitos, such as the native species which spread West Nile virus and the more threatening Aedes species, which can carry such diseases as yellow fever, dengue fever, chikungunya and zika virus.
Among the District’s services are control and treatment of storm drains and and basins, as well as unmaintained “green” swimming pools, all significant sources for mosquito breeding; providing free mosquito-eating fish for backyard ponds and other water features; control mosquitos wherever larvae or pupae are found; test for diseases and provide education on how to prevent and treat sources for mosquito breeding.
As a special district, it is funded through a small portion of property tax revenues and a separate annual special assessment. The existing property tax and assessment revenues no longer cover the District’s costs, officials said, especially as the invasive Aedes mosquitos require even greater efforts to control.
“It’s not feasible for us to maintain the same level of service with the income we’re getting,” Community Outreach Specialist Brenna Bates-Grubb said.
The assessment, currently about $6 to $7.50 per property, would be increased to $10.50 annually for the typical single-family household under the proposal.
The new assessment would allow the District to hire two new technicians to help it address the invasive Aedes mosquito threat.
“It’s important to keep the Aedes population as low as possible, because there aren’t currently diseases in that mosquito population (here),” Bates-Grubb said, and keeping the population as low as possible will help prevent the tropical diseases they can carry from taking hold and spreading locally.
“The Aedes are just a different breed. They are much more aggressive, they’re much harder to control than the Culex mosquitos, the native ones we’re used to,” she said.
The Aedes mosquito is not native to the area but was first found here, in October 2018, and the population exploded, in 2021.
“We’re anticipating something similar this year,” Bates-Grubb said.
As such, the District needs more people for control and surveying activities.
While much of the District’s work goes unnoticed by the general public, surveys have shown that its efforts to treat storm drains and basins is noted and appreciated, she said, as is its efforts to treat unmaintained pools that may be due to vacant homes or other issues.
These are examples of the larger sources of standing water where mosquitos breed, but there are myriad locations in yards that can trap water and become breeding grounds, especially for the Aedes, which require very little water.
“Where there are humans, there are sources of standing water,” Bates-Grubb said. “In the desert, mosquitos thrive because of humans.”
Starting Wednesday, District staff will begin mailing ballots to all District residents. The mail-in ballots must be returned within 45 days. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for July 5.
The District Board of Directors will announce the decision, on July 13.
Should the increase be approved, it will be effective in 2023.
Information regarding the process is available at the District website, avmosquito.org.
