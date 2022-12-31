Vatican Benedict XVI

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI (third from left) meets with the winners of the 2022 Ratzinger Prize, Joseph Halevi Horowitz Weiler (left) and father Michel Fedou (partially hidden at right), earlier this month, at the Mater Ecclesiae monastery inside the Vatican where Benedict XVI lives.

 Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI was in stable condition, Friday, after suffering a decline in his health and participated in a private Mass in his room, the Vatican said, as the faithful in Rome honored “this last stretch of his pilgrimage.”

The Vatican provided a new medical bulletin, Friday afternoon, saying Benedict had been able to rest well for a second night.

