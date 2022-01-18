ACTON — The Vasquez High School swim team will hold its practices at William J. McAdam Park in Palmdale.
Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District trustees unanimously approved an agreement with the City of Palmdale Parks and Recreation Department for the swim team to hold 40 practices at the park’s pool, 38115 30th St. East.
The District will pay approximately $2,983 for 48 bookings.
The rental contract is good from Feb. 7 through April 26.
“It’s within distance so our parents can go and watch their kids swim,” Board President Tim Jorgensen said at the Jan. 13 meeting. “They have lanes and there’s volunteers to do the timing and everything like that, so it’s a great opportunity for our swim team to host an event in our community or close to it rather than go all the way to the aquatic center in Castaic.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.