ACTON — Vasquez High School senior Kemp Fairbanks IV will attend the US Military Academy at West Point this fall.
Fairbanks, 17, wanted to join the Army for a long time. He did not focus on West Point until his sophomore year.
Fairbanks is one of 28 students nominated by Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, to a US military academy for the 25th Congressional District.
“I decided I want to be an Army officer,” Fairbanks said.
The inspiration is familial. Fairbanks’ sister, 1st Lt. Ashley Fairbanks, 25, flies a Black Hawk helicopter with the 82nd Airborne Division. His father, Kemp Fairbanks III, is a four-year Army veteran who served with the military police in Germany. He retired from the Los Angeles Police Department after 33 years of service.
Fairbanks has no aspiration to fly. He hopes to join the military police. He looks to major in political science. After he graduates from West Point, Kemp is obligated to serve five years active duty in the Army. After that, he can choose to serve another three years active duty, or in the reserves.
“I’m going to choose the reserves and try to find a job in the fire department or police department,” Fairbanks IV said.
Fairbanks is an Eagle Scout. He served with Troop 164 in Quartz Hill.
“I highly recommend it,” he said.
He serves as the student representative on the Acton-Agua Dulce Unified School District Board of Education.
Kemp Fairbanks III is proud to see his son go to West Point.
“I don’t even think it’s fully sunk in yet,” Fairbanks III said. “It was a two-year application process and I watched him work immeasurably hard through that process. To see it work out the way he wanted to is amazing.”
Acton-Agua Dulce Unified Superintendent Larry King and Vasquez High School Principal Matthew Brockway honored Fairbanks IV at an outdoor ceremony on the Vasquez High campus Wednesday afternoon.
“This is really an auspicious occasion,” said King, an Army veteran. “You put together a tremendous application. I know that just by the fact that you got accepted.”
