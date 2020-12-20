Christmas is a time for memories. Every family has stories about Thanksgiving and Christmas and ours — what’s left of it — is no different.
The first Christmas I really remember was the one where I was given my first toy train, a Marx “tin-plate” passenger train that my Dad seemed to enjoy more than I did.
But it grew into a hobby (obsession?) that has provided me with thousands of hours of enjoyment, intellectual stimulation and my first job in our nation’s capitol as a special assistant to the Federal Railroad Administrator in the Reagan administration.
We moved to Madera from Bakersfield in 1940, which meant that each Christmas involved a trip to Bakersfield, usually in my folks’ 1935 Ford sedan. These were the years when automobiles were still transitioning from buggies, and winter trips involved bundling up in heavy clothes and, in the back seat, snuggling under a “car robe,” a heavy blanket that hung from a sort of rope that hung across the back of the front seat. (Today’s cars feature video screens and thermostat-controlled air conditioning. The one thing that hasn’t changed are pleas of “are we there yet?”)
White Christmases
Mojave brought us our first White Christmas, and my mother like to make snowmen out of tumbleweeds and decorate the house with Desert Holly, a sort of miniature version of green holly with waxen leaves and small red berries that grew in certain places in the local hills. Its Latin name is Atriplex Hymenelytra and it’s a saltbush unrelated to the green stuff — the gray color comes from salt on its leaves. I haven’t seen any for years but it is supposed to be found in Death Valley. (It is also now a protected species.)
Family secrets revealed
Among our memorable Christmas stories are ones like the first year my late wife Billye and I published the first Christmas issue after buying the Mojave Desert News.
For weekly newspapers, the Christmas issue can be a gold mine. Businesses that wouldn’t think of buying an ad the rest of the year would pop for one wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.
Having all those ads generated lots of room for news, which we had to create.
We had a young high school student working part-time for us that first year, and he wrote an hilarious true story about a favorite uncle who liked to celebrate the holidays with booze, which led to some memorable events, which our young helper recounted expertly.
Everyone who read his tale loved it —except for his mother, who couldn’t decide who to kill first — him for writing it or me for publishing his piece.
Panini, anyone?
One of our more memorable holiday memories happened last several years ago involving something called a panini griller. It’s a handy appliance that can grill a panini (a pressed Italian sandwich), and cook waffles, bacon and eggs and other culinary delights.
Our UPS lady delivered one in a box the week before Christmas. We knew who sent it, a relative from back east who shall remain nameless.
The next day Ms. UPS delivered another package — and two more panini grills.
I called my sister to tell her that one was probably for her (none of the boxes included cards) and we would deliver it to her at her Christmas Eve dinner.
But the next morning she called to announce that she had just received four panini grillers.
For a moment we considered opening a panini grill.
I called our relative, who was fit to kill someone at the outfit she bought them from, and a couple days later Ms. UPS collected all but one of them.
Christmas in D.C.
When we lived in Our Nation’s Capitol family dinners were always held at my brother Mike’s home in northwest D.C.
Mike not only carried on the family tradition of being a great cook, but he and wife Carolyn employed a wonderful woman named Fay, a former Scrabble champion of her native Jamaica, and one of the world’s truly great cooks.
I never hesitated to help Mike with “projects” around his home because I knew I would be well fed.
One memorable Christmas after US troops invaded Kuwait, Mike’s daughter complained at dinner that several of her friends who joined the military to get free educations as physicians had been called up to serve.
Her friends didn’t think that was fair.
My usually quiet bride Billye, who grew-up as the youngest of five children in Dust Bowl Oklahoma, quietely and firmly launched into her niece with a short lesson on responsibility.
Our nephew, who was younger than sister, had just swallowed a fork full of food, and almost choked to death laughing.
That Christmas became a legend in our family.
The real Santa
One year while I was getting checked-out at the Mojave Stater Bros. right before Christmas, I told the checker, an old friend, how we had shopped at a supermarket in Tehachapi a few days before, and that the store had a Santa and Mrs. Santa wandering around the store frightening the kids.
The young lady bagging groceries eagerly told us that she had been in a department store in Bakersfield a few days before, “And their Santa looked just like the real Santa.”
The checker and I looked at each other and smiled.
Airborne Santa
Back when the Marines were in Mojave during the Korean War, Santa often arrived in a big, dark blue Marine Corps Sikorsky HRS helicopter. Santa, a local man named Stan Richardson who was not much of a flyer, usually stepped carefully out of the helo (known as the H-19 to the Air Force) looking a little green around the gills.
The kids loved it.
I hope all of you have a great Christmas and that everyone will have a super, much improved, New Year!
