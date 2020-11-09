There will be virtual and in-person events for those looking to honor the men and women who have served in the nation’s armed forces this Veterans Day.
Lancaster Cemetery will not have a Veterans Day ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The cemetery will post a virtual tribute on Wednesday on the Lancaster Cemetery Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lancaster-Cemetery-102207743156162/
The City of Palmdale will host a Veterans Day ceremony at Pelona Vista Park, 37720 Tierra Subida Ave.
The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. COVID-19 protocols, including face coverings and social distancing will be enforced.
The program will include remarks from Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy. Mayor Steve Hofbauer will welcome dignitaries.
The guest speaker will be Col. Jay Orson, commander of the 412 th Electronic Warfare Group at Edwards Air Force Base.
The Edwards Air Force Base Blue Eagles Color Guard will do the presentation of colors. Saxophonist Herbie Kae will perform the National Anthem. Point Man Antelope Valley Treasurer Stacia Nemeth will do the Pledge of Allegiance, and Chaplin Fred Villa o VFW Post 3000 will do the invocation.
Remarks will be made by Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition Vice President Rick Casper. American Legion Post 348 Vice Commander Carl Hernandez will recite a Veterans Day poem, “Thank You for Your Service.”
Also featured will be the singing of the Armed Forces Medley and a fly-over by 416 th Flight Test Squadron “Skulls” F16.
Limited seating will be available. Attendees may bring lawn chairs to sit in.
The ceremony will take place in front of the Palmdale Healing & Honor Field, which opened on Nov. 1 and will conclude at 5 pm on Wednesday.
Mojave’s annual Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Mojave Air and Space Port Legacy Park, 1434 Flight Line.
The guest speaker will be James Peck. Peck was offered a position in the Air National Guard 562nd Air Force Band at Van Nuys when he was a music major at San Fernando Valley State College, which later became California State University, Northridge.
Peck served with the band from 1960 to 1969. After moving to Tehachapi, he served as the Minister of Music at Bear Valley Church for 10 years. Presently, he plays with the Tehachapi Symphony Orchestra and conducts the Tehachapi Pops Orchestra. His Music Makers Band plays locally under the name of Curtis James.
The event will also feature a historic aircraft and helicopter display under the original MCAAS tower from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.
The ceremony will be followed by homemade cookies and coffee.
Sponsors include the Mojave Transportation Museum Foundation, Mojave Chamber of Commerce and Mojave Air & Spaceport.
Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale will hold its 61st annual Veterans Day celebration as a virtual event this year. The ceremony will stream at 11 am. Wednesday on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/ForestLawn/
The event will honor members of the US military with a flyover, patriotic music, a rifle salute, an invocation, a color guard, a wreath laying, and more.
The keynote speaker is Stephanie Stone, director of Veteran Affairs, County of Los Angeles. Program highlights include a presidential proclamation by Air Force Col. Jennifer Bergdorf and Air Force Col. Andrew Bergdorf.
There will be a music performance by the Band of the California Battalion in Civil War uniforms. Monsignor Frank Hicks of St. Basil’s Catholic Church will do the invocation and benediction. The Condor Squadron will also do a military flyover.
