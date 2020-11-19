Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station recently investigated a fraud case in which an elderly woman lost more than $25,000.
An individual posing as a computer repairman contacted the woman. After convincing her to give him personal information, he used it to construct a story, which helped convince the woman to withdraw $10,000 from her bank account.
A few days later, the “repairman” contacted the woman once again and told her another detailed, lengthy story, leading the woman to send him another $10,000. The man used information he gained through conversations with the woman to scare her into giving him another $5,000.
However, all the stories he told were in an effort to scam her out of money.
“It’s important to remember these con artists are professionals,” a Lancaster station news release said. “Sometimes it’s a computer scam, other times it’s, ‘You won money but have to send money first,’ and other times it’s, ‘Grandma, I’m in jail and need bail money,’ but all of these calls are meant to scare, confuse, panic and force the older person to make a rushed, rash decision. All of these phone calls end with the older person being out of thousands of dollars.”
The news release urged people to speak with older loved ones and remind them of the scams happening.
“Tell them to never give any personal information out and never send any money, gift cards or checks,” the news release said. “Let them know it’s OK to hang up, take a breath and think the information through. Ensure they always confirm information through a trusted person.”
If something sounds too good to be true or it just doesn’t sound right, the public is encouraged to call the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
