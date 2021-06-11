LANCASTER — Valley View Elementary School became the ninth school in Westside Union School District to receive accreditation from the Accrediting Commission for Schools Western Association of Schools and Colleges.
The accrediting commission, or WASC as it is known, is one of six regional accrediting agencies in the United States. Accreditation is a process schools use to monitor student learning and set school improvement goals. Schools assess their program and the impact on student learning with respect to the WASC criteria and other accreditation factors, according to a description.
Valley View, at 3310 West Ave. L-8, joins Anaverde Hills School, The IDEA Academy @ Cottonwood, Del Sur School, Hillview Middle School, Joe Walker Middle School STEALTH Academy, Rancho Vista Elementary School and Quartz Hill Elementary School as Westside schools with accreditation. Gregg Anderson Academy also received its WASC accreditation this year.
“We are trying to make sure that our families can rest assured that we are trying to offer the most nationally recognized kind of programs the accreditation commission has sent people in to evaluate we’re doing and make sure we meet standards,” Westside Superintendent Regina Rossall said.
Esperanza, Sundown and Leona Valley elementary schools are expected to receive their accreditation at the end of the school year so that all schools in the District are accredited, which is rare for an elementary school.
“We’ve very excited. Our schools have done a great job with the process,” Rossall said.
Valley View, a 2010 California Distinguished School, received a three-year accreditation. The school held a flag-raising ceremony on Wednesday with students, school and district officials to celebrate the achievement.
“During COVID we rallied together and the staff really put in the extra time that it took to be able to look at our processes and system and do the self-study so we can go ahead and submit the report,” Valley View Principal Rebecca Davis said.
Accreditation is an ongoing cycle of quality. During the three-year accreditation period school officials will continue to review their student data, set goals, and assess how they achieve those goals.
“Valley View has a long legacy of a culture of care,” Davis said. “It’s just sort of a climate and culture of this school that everybody rallies together. It was just a big achievement after a year of COVID for us at Valley View to receive this accreditation basically to validate that it’s all good. We know that we’re a great school; now we’re showing the community that we’re a reputable, viable place to send your child because we put kids first and value education. It was just a great way to end the year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.